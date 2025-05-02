Bolt by Swiggy now operational in 500+ Indian cities

Swiggy announced the remarkable scale of its quick food delivery service, Bolt by Swiggy, now operational in over 500+ cities nationwide. Launched in October 2024, Bolt has surged across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, powered by a network of over 45 thousand restaurant brands. In less than 6 months of being launched, Bolt already powers more than 1 in every 10 Food delivery orders delivered by Swiggy.

With over 47 lakh dishes spanning 26 diverse cuisines, Bolt is redefining the speed, scale, and standards of food delivery in India. From dosas to biryani, shakes to sandwiches, and cakes to Chinese takeout, Bolt ensures the most-loved dishes reach customers hot and fresh in 10 minutes, without cutting corners on quality or consistency.

At its core, Bolt is a breakthrough in operational intelligence. It combines smart backend optimization with a curated menu of quick-serve, high-demand items that have minimal or no preparation time. With delivery radius limited to 2 km, the service maintains quality while ensuring reliability. Popular QSR brands like KFC, McDonald's, Subway, Faasos, Burger King, and Curefoods are already live on Bolt, alongside a fast-growing roster of local favourites. It's an experience that feels instant and personal whether you're ordering breakfast in Bengaluru or a midnight snack in Patna.

'Bolt' is prominently featured as a tile on the Food section of the Swiggy app, making it easier for customers nationwide to access this speedy service. Bolt isn't just winning on convenienceit's also delivering business impact. Restaurants on Bolt see optimized workflows, reduced wait times, rapid scaleup in daily orders, and a noticeable uptick in repeat orders. For Swiggy, the format is a powerful consumer acquisition and retention leverwith new users acquired through Bolt showing 4-6% higher monthly retention than the platform average. Importantly, delivery partners are not informed that an order is a Bolt one, and no incentives are tied to delivery speed, ensuring safety-first execution at every touchpoint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News