Prime Focus signs MoU with Govt. of Maharashtra

To invest Rs 3,000 cr in development of a new global entertainment destination in Mumbai

Prime Focus Group announced today that it has entered into an Memorandum Of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra to develop a new global entertainment destination at the heart of India's filmmaking industry in Mumbai.

The Memorandum Of Understanding proposes an investment of Rs 3000 crore (approximately $400m USD) in the development of a new entertainment ecosystem, creating a unique destination for content creators, tourists, and fans of entertainment from all over the world, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs in the region.

The Prime Focus Group already owns and operates one of Asia's largest production facilities in Mumbai, including eight Hollywood-designed soundstages in a 200,000 square foot studio complex. The Group's post-production facilities, including its DNEG Mumbai studio, are located nearby.

