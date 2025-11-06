Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 99.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 99.51% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 393.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 380.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.362.63380.63-3.50-10.9813.35-19.854.82-28.121.92393.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News