Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 99.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 99.51% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 393.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 362.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 380.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.63380.63 -5 OPM %-3.50-10.98 -PBDT13.35-19.85 LP PBT4.82-28.12 LP NP1.92393.02 -100

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

