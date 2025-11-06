Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.91% to Rs 491.09 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions rose 56.17% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.91% to Rs 491.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.491.09323.288.487.8146.9529.7643.5027.4432.2820.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News