Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -18.54 crore

Net loss of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -18.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-18.5422.32 PL OPM %102.1098.21 -PBDT-18.2421.93 PL PBT-18.2821.88 PL NP-15.4817.47 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

