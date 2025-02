Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 342.62 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 3.33% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 342.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 353.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.342.62353.7716.6917.5959.7364.6845.0550.0736.0237.26

