Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 30.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 58.79 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 30.23% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.7950.7921.5917.0715.3111.4214.4110.4710.778.27

