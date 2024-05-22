Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2024 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 29.61% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.95% to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 120.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.0727.76 16 120.6296.08 26 OPM %3.4911.53 -4.512.67 - PBDT3.083.96 -22 7.695.50 40 PBT2.823.88 -27 6.804.67 46 NP2.333.31 -30 5.414.10 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 448.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Niyogin Fintech rises GTV rises by 90% YoY in Q4 FY24; AUM at Rs 179 crore

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Mackinnon Mackenzie &amp; Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamic Portfolio Management &amp; Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mukat Pipes standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajshree Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story