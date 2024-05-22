GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 29.61% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.95% to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 120.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

