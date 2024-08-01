Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 23.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 23.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 133.47 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 23.90% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.47158.39 -16 OPM %24.4225.97 -PBDT29.6737.21 -20 PBT24.3331.96 -24 NP18.0523.72 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Satwik-Chirag loses in Q/F; Prannoy vs Chirag underway

India recorded July as warmest month ever for nighttime temperatures: IMD

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptop launched in India: Check details

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Apple Intelligence is available for testing on these iPhones, iPads, Macs

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story