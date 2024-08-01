Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 23.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 133.47 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 23.90% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.47158.3924.4225.9729.6737.2124.3331.9618.0523.72

