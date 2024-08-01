Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HPL Electric &amp; Power consolidated net profit rises 145.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 392.91 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 145.60% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 392.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales392.91320.74 23 OPM %14.2912.48 -PBDT33.1419.44 70 PBT23.0110.78 113 NP17.026.93 146

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

