Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 392.91 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 145.60% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 392.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales392.91320.74 23 OPM %14.2912.48 -PBDT33.1419.44 70 PBT23.0110.78 113 NP17.026.93 146
