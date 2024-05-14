Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 30.12 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 63.87% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1235.78 -16 OPM %11.659.31 -PBDT2.812.32 21 PBT2.591.96 32 NP3.131.91 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 63.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kaveri seeds slumps as PAT drops 69% YoY in Q3

NSE SME Vishwas Agri Seeds drops on debut

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Chowgule Steamships reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GBPUSD Loses Momentum On Weak UK Labour Market Report

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story