Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 30.12 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 63.87% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.30.1235.7811.659.312.812.322.591.963.131.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel