Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 308.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 308.62% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.39% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 44.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.3710.88 5 44.4242.48 5 OPM %24.107.44 -11.665.16 - PBDT3.221.08 198 6.523.31 97 PBT2.900.85 241 5.652.53 123 NP2.370.58 309 4.621.86 148

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

