Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 308.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals rose 308.62% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.39% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 44.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.3710.8844.4242.4824.107.4411.665.163.221.086.523.312.900.855.652.532.370.584.621.86

