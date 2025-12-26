Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg gains after bagging EPC order worth Rs 391-cr

Bondada Engg gains after bagging EPC order worth Rs 391-cr

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Bondada Engineering advanced 1.66% to Rs 372.50 after the company has secured a significant EPC order from NTPC Green Energy for setting up 300 MW solar PV project at Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy fell 0.32% to Rs 92.95 on the BSE.

The order involves the design, engineering, site development, manufacture, inspection at NTPC Green Energys works, supply, insurance, transportation, storage, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 300 MW solar power project.

The order is valued at Rs 391.38 crore. The order will be executed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, along with operations & maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three years.

The company said that the award further enhances order book visibility and medium-term revenue growth prospects.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy and Indian railways sectors.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

