Bondada Engg gains after bagging EPC order worth Rs 391-cr

Bondada Engineering advanced 1.66% to Rs 372.50 after the company has secured a significant EPC order from NTPC Green Energy for setting up 300 MW solar PV project at Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy fell 0.32% to Rs 92.95 on the BSE.

The order involves the design, engineering, site development, manufacture, inspection at NTPC Green Energys works, supply, insurance, transportation, storage, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 300 MW solar power project.

The order is valued at Rs 391.38 crore. The order will be executed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, along with operations & maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three years.