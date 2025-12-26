Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at MMTC Ltd counter

Volumes jump at MMTC Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 589.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.01 lakh shares

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 December 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd recorded volume of 836.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.43% to Rs.385.20. Volumes stood at 125.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd recorded volume of 110.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.92% to Rs.267.40. Volumes stood at 13.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd saw volume of 61.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.00% to Rs.706.85. Volumes stood at 11.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1228.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 160.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.68% to Rs.132.03. Volumes stood at 275.8 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

