Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg hits the roof on bagging Rs 9,000 cr solar power project

Bondada Engg hits the roof on bagging Rs 9,000 cr solar power project

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bondada Engineering hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 425.05 after the company announced that it has secured a major government order worth Rs 9,000 crore from the Energy Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The order pertains to the allocation of 2,000 MW AC / 2,600 MWp DC of solar power capacity across various locations in the Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai districts. The allocation follows a Government Order (GO) issued under the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy2024.

The company had earlier submitted detailed proposals for setting up solar power projects in specific villages of Roddam and Kothacheruvu Mandals (Sri Sathya Sai District) and Gooty, Peddavadugur, Vidapanakallu, Peddapappur, and Narpala Mandals (Ananthapuramu District).

These proposals were reviewed and approved during the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held on May 15, 2025. The allocation is conditional, subject to ensuring that the proposed locations do not overlap with areas previously assigned for renewable energy (RE) development or wind resource assessments.

The project is to be implemented within 24 months, in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy2024.

With this Rs 9,000 crore order, Bondada Engineering's total order book has expanded to over Rs 14,000 crore. Additionally, the company expects to generate estimated revenue of Rs 1,160 crore from Independent Power Producer (IPP) operations starting FY 2029.

The project will be executed through Bondada Engineerings wholly-owned subsidiary, Bondada Renewable Energy. The company has laid out a phased implementation plan for its IPP capacity: 250 MW is planned for FY 2026, followed by 750 MW in FY 2027, which is expected to generate revenue of Rs 145 crore. In FY 2028, 1,000 MW will be implemented, with projected revenue of Rs 580 crore. Beginning FY 2029, the company anticipates annual IPP revenue of Rs 1,160 crore over the next 25 years.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 850 pts, Nifty near 24,900; all sector gain; Belrise IPO subscribed 7x

10 Rohingya from Myanmar booked for living illegally in UP's Unnao

Le Wagon Sets Foot in India with First Campus in Bangalore

Iran and US hold fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome over enrichment

LIVE news updates: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

Additionally, the project adds Rs 9,000 crore in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) revenue. With this development, Bondadas cumulative order book now exceeds Rs 14,000 crore, to be executed over a period of three years.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 167.2% to Rs 44.73 crore on a 116.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 800.72 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khaitan (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Grasim Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY; recommends dividend of Rs 10/sh

INR off one-month low against US dollar

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on year

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story