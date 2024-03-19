Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, Sah Polymers Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2024.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 15.29 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 101.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd surged 18.97% to Rs 587. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 175 shares in the past one month.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 12.51% to Rs 274.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47556 shares in the past one month.

Sah Polymers Ltd jumped 8.56% to Rs 98.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9540 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup spurt 6.98% to Rs 129.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4550 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

