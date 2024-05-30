Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials shares gain

Financials shares gain

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 17.17 points or 0.16% at 10650.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, One 97 Communications Ltd (up 4.99%), Ugro Capital Ltd (up 4.67%),Indian Bank (up 2.85%),Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.46%),Rane Holdings Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.35%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (up 1.18%), ICRA Ltd (up 1.12%), IFCI Ltd (up 1.1%), and Punjab National Bank (up 0.98%).

On the other hand, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 11.84%), KFin Technologies Ltd (down 6.57%), and Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 4.23%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 318.44 or 0.43% at 74184.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 96.4 points or 0.42% at 22608.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.11 points or 0.36% at 47370.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 44.25 points or 0.3% at 14651.59.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1738 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

