Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 2485.12 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 42.15% to Rs 553.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 2485.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2461.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.99% to Rs 1323.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1454.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 8980.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9481.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2485.122461.12 1 8980.159481.51 -5 OPM %21.7427.24 -23.6326.93 - PBDT448.69580.22 -23 1666.902197.99 -24 PBT387.47521.24 -26 1422.671952.34 -27 NP553.93389.68 42 1323.651454.43 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 25.01% in the December 2023 quarter

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Industrials shares gain

Volumes soar at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BCL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story