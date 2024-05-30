G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 2485.12 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects rose 42.15% to Rs 553.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 2485.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2461.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.99% to Rs 1323.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1454.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 8980.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9481.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
