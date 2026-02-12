Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 128.25 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries declined 48.94% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 128.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.128.25138.381.021.501.041.690.691.270.480.94

