Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 128.25 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries declined 48.94% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 128.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales128.25138.38 -7 OPM %1.021.50 -PBDT1.041.69 -38 PBT0.691.27 -46 NP0.480.94 -49

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

