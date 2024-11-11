Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 10.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 245.85% to Rs 148.30 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 10.65% to Rs 67.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 245.85% to Rs 148.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales148.3042.88 246 OPM %31.6938.99 -PBDT123.94100.14 24 PBT113.2394.58 20 NP67.7775.85 -11

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

