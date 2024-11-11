Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 10.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 245.85% to Rs 148.30 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 10.65% to Rs 67.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 245.85% to Rs 148.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.148.3042.8831.6938.99123.94100.14113.2394.5867.7775.85

