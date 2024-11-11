Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakka consolidated net profit rises 52.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 111.09 crore

Net profit of Pakka rose 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 111.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.09105.07 6 OPM %18.4319.36 -PBDT22.0420.13 9 PBT18.0316.63 8 NP16.8811.09 52

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

