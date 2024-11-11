Pakka consolidated net profit rises 52.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 111.09 crore

Net profit of Pakka rose 52.21% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 111.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.09105.0718.4319.3622.0420.1318.0316.6316.8811.09

