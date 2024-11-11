Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 7.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 7646.21 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 7.95% to Rs 817.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 757.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 7646.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7150.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7646.217150.71 7 OPM %20.4819.21 -PBDT1589.741493.14 6 PBT1207.461075.64 12 NP817.38757.18 8

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

