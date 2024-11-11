Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 7.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 7646.21 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 7.95% to Rs 817.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 757.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 7646.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7150.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

