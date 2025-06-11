Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.26% to Rs 78.70 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 11.11% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.26% to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.41% to Rs 40.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.84% to Rs 290.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.