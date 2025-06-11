Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.38% to Rs 217.17 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 9.82% to Rs 109.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.38% to Rs 217.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.41% to Rs 385.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.05% to Rs 875.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.