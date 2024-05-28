Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 8.39% to Rs 283.11 crore

Net loss of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 48.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.39% to Rs 283.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 69.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 1369.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 894.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales283.11309.05 -8 1369.28894.03 53 OPM %-9.0211.11 -3.9216.01 - PBDT-23.6434.27 PL 46.55155.05 -70 PBT-57.2314.34 PL -85.17101.04 PL NP-48.0710.10 PL -46.9069.63 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

