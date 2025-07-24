Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 527.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 534.20 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 527.62% to Rs 65.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 534.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 468.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.534.20468.5016.6410.6196.4055.2088.9046.9065.9010.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News