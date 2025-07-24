Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1852.20 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 4.09% to Rs 641.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 616.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1852.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1741.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1852.201741.4045.6948.64923.10890.40905.40872.90641.90616.70

