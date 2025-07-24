Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 22.40% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.438.7016.8717.592.181.792.061.691.531.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News