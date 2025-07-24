Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 22.40% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.438.70 20 OPM %16.8717.59 -PBDT2.181.79 22 PBT2.061.69 22 NP1.531.25 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 527.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 53.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story