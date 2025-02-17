Borosil Renewables slides after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

Borosil Renewables slipped 3.45% to Rs 478 after company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.75 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 9.41% to Rs 361.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.02 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 18.18 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 16.08% year on year to Rs 408.56 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Power and fuel expenses stood at Rs 120.58 crore (up 21.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 53.56 crore (down 1.32% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 5.08 crore (down 31.72% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported a 79.2% growth in EBITDA to Rs 5 crore in Q3 FY25, down from Rs 24.08 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin reduced to 1.4% compared to 7.3% posted in the previous corresponding quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 49.47 crore in 9M FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.40% YoY to Rs 1,105.79 crore in 9M FY25.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

