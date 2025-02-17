Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 297.98 points or 0.73% at 40278.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 17.13%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 9.91%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 9.09%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5.15%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 4.49%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.46%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 3.92%), Mastek Ltd (down 3.83%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.25%).

On the other hand, Onward Technologies Ltd (up 3.89%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 2.77%), and Black Box Ltd (up 1.74%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 376.36 or 0.83% at 45034.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.01% at 13814.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.3 points or 0.04% at 22937.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 50.28 points or 0.07% at 75888.93.

On BSE,1138 shares were trading in green, 2860 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

