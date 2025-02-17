Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 19.7 points or 0.74% at 2654.32 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (down 4.76%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 3.98%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 3.83%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 3.28%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.46%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 5.09%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.18%), and HFCL Ltd (up 1.68%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 376.36 or 0.83% at 45034.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.01% at 13814.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.3 points or 0.04% at 22937.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 50.28 points or 0.07% at 75888.93.

On BSE,1138 shares were trading in green, 2860 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

