Borosil Renewables standalone net profit rises 263.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables standalone net profit rises 263.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 42.48% to Rs 378.44 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables rose 263.07% to Rs 45.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 378.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 265.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales378.44265.61 42 OPM %32.6917.95 -PBDT121.9045.27 169 PBT100.0417.45 473 NP45.8212.62 263

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

