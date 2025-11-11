Borosil Renewables standalone net profit rises 263.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.48% to Rs 378.44 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables rose 263.07% to Rs 45.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 378.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 265.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.378.44265.6132.6917.95121.9045.27100.0417.4545.8212.62

