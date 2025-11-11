Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 417.89 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 33.14% to Rs 122.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 417.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 360.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

