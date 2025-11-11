Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 56.79 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 15.13% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 56.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.7954.846.526.312.832.771.451.531.011.19

