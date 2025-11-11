Rites gains after Q2 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Rites rose 1.62% to Rs 247.05 after the company reported a 32.24% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 82.50 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.03% and 12.04% rise in revenue.
Total expenses decreased 3.31% to Rs 436.95 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 451.95 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 127.14 crore (up 5.05% YoY) while Finance Cost fell 68.59% YoY during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 146.38 crore in Q2 FY26, up 31.54% from Rs 111.28 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 199.99 crore on 1.15% increase in revenue to Rs 1,038.48 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 202526 at the rate of Rs 2 per share (20% of the paid-up share capital). The record date for the purpose of determining eligibility for the second interim dividend for FY202526 has been set as Saturday, 15 November 2025.
RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia).
