Rites gains after Q2 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Rites rose 1.62% to Rs 247.05 after the company reported a 32.24% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 82.50 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.03% and 12.04% rise in revenue.

Total expenses decreased 3.31% to Rs 436.95 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 451.95 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 127.14 crore (up 5.05% YoY) while Finance Cost fell 68.59% YoY during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 146.38 crore in Q2 FY26, up 31.54% from Rs 111.28 crore reported in Q2 FY25. On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 199.99 crore on 1.15% increase in revenue to Rs 1,038.48 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 202526 at the rate of Rs 2 per share (20% of the paid-up share capital). The record date for the purpose of determining eligibility for the second interim dividend for FY202526 has been set as Saturday, 15 November 2025.