Bosch consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 4233.40 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 41.67% to Rs 564.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 4233.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4063.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.77% to Rs 2491.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1425.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 16727.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14929.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

