Bosch consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 4233.40 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 41.67% to Rs 564.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 4233.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4063.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.77% to Rs 2491.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1425.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 16727.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14929.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4233.404063.40 4 16727.1014929.30 12 OPM %13.1612.86 -12.5212.10 - PBDT779.40653.60 19 2766.402267.80 22 PBT660.60533.00 24 2336.901882.20 24 NP564.00398.10 42 2491.301425.50 75

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

