Bosch Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 32948.7, down 0.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 67.06% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32948.7, down 0.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 15.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23269.1, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98646 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23218 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 33100.05, down 0.82% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 67.06% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

