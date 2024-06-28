Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bosch Ltd Slides 1.63%

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Bosch Ltd has added 10.53% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in BSE Auto index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX

Bosch Ltd fell 1.63% today to trade at Rs 34400.05. The BSE Auto index is down 0.14% to quote at 57238.86. The index is up 6.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.08% and Cummins India Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 66.89 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bosch Ltd has added 10.53% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in BSE Auto index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2139 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 36577.95 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17925.4 on 14 Aug 2023.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

