Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index slips under 99-mark as latest gains fail to sustain

US dollar index slips under 99-mark as latest gains fail to sustain

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US dollar index saw good gains on Friday as non-farm payroll employment shot up by 139,000 jobs in May after jumping by a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in April. The US unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.2 percent in May. Dollar index rose around half a percent though these gains fizzled out in Mondays trading. The US dollar index has slipped under 99 mark and currently quotes at 98.90, down 0.25% on the day. Currency market seems to have moved in a cautious stance ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks due later in the day. Risk appetite is firm in Asia, keeping the dollar index under check.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Barometers trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

JK Cement acquires majority stake in Saifco Cements to foray into J&K

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Persistent Systems gains on re-appointing Dr. Anand Deshpande as MD

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story