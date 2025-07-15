Bosch Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38500, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38500, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25215.7. The Sensex is at 82655.58, up 0.49%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 19.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23552, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52316 shares today, compared to the daily average of 49790 shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38040, up 1.64% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 9.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 55.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.