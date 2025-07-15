MBL Infrastructure receives favourable arbitration award

MBL Infrastructure announced that the Sole Learned Arbitrator appointed by Hon'ble Supreme Court has passed an Arbitral Award dated 12 July 2025 in favour of the Company against Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) in respect of agreement dated 22 February 2008 for Rs 1.24 crore along with interest @ 9% p.a. from the date of award till the date of payment to the Company, if the amount is not paid within 3 months. The Learned Arbitrator has also allowed return of Bank Guarantee of Rs 1.70 crore to the Company, duly discharged.

