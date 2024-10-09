Bosch Ltd up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38741, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% jump in NIFTY and a 65.7% jump in the Nifty Auto index. Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38741, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25144.05. The Sensex is at 82028.18, up 0.48%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 15.53% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26236.1, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26194 shares today, compared to the daily average of 46625 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38969.4, up 2.53% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 96.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.7% jump in NIFTY and a 65.7% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 58.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

