Bosch Ltd up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32085, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24885.8. The Sensex is at 81823.59, up 1.08%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 12.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23459.9, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6106 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20217 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

