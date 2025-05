Omaxe announced that Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers (Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has received RERA Registration Certificate in one of its project, i.e. "Gardenia Floors-3" situated at Kharar, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab vide registration no. PBRERA-SAS80-PR1167. The date of launch is 23 May 2025.

