BPCL gains as Q2 PAT zooms 169% YoY to Rs 6,443 cr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) added 2.54% to Rs 366 after the company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 169.14% YoY to Rs 8,595.55 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 1.28% YoY to Rs 1,14,166.04 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 51,990.47 crore (down 9.74% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 869.65 crore (up 13.10% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q2 FY26, the refinery throughput was at 9.82 million metric tonnes (MMT), down 4.47% from the 10.28 MMT posted in Q2 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 3.19% to 13.58 MMT in Q1 FY26 as against 13.16 MMT reported in Q1 FY25. Domestic market sales growth added to 2.26% in Q2 FY26, compared to 1.64% reported in Q2 FY25. Export sales fell to 0.36 MMT in Q2 FY26 from 0.40 MMT registered in Q2 FY25. The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for the year ended 30 September 2025 is $7.77 per barrel, compared to $6.12 per barrel recorded in Q2 FY25.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 6.21% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.10% recorded in Q2 FY25. The net profit margin improved to 5.09% in Q2 FY26 from 1.95% in Q2 FY25. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (i.e., 75%) for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid only through electronic mode on or before 29th November 2025. The board has also fixed Friday, 7th November 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the said interim dividend.