Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPCL gains as Q2 PAT zooms 169% YoY to Rs 6,443 cr

BPCL gains as Q2 PAT zooms 169% YoY to Rs 6,443 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) added 2.54% to Rs 366 after the company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 169.14% YoY to Rs 8,595.55 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 1.28% YoY to Rs 1,14,166.04 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 51,990.47 crore (down 9.74% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 869.65 crore (up 13.10% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q2 FY26, the refinery throughput was at 9.82 million metric tonnes (MMT), down 4.47% from the 10.28 MMT posted in Q2 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 3.19% to 13.58 MMT in Q1 FY26 as against 13.16 MMT reported in Q1 FY25.

Domestic market sales growth added to 2.26% in Q2 FY26, compared to 1.64% reported in Q2 FY25. Export sales fell to 0.36 MMT in Q2 FY26 from 0.40 MMT registered in Q2 FY25.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for the year ended 30 September 2025 is $7.77 per barrel, compared to $6.12 per barrel recorded in Q2 FY25.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 6.21% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.10% recorded in Q2 FY25. The net profit margin improved to 5.09% in Q2 FY26 from 1.95% in Q2 FY25.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (i.e., 75%) for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid only through electronic mode on or before 29th November 2025. The board has also fixed Friday, 7th November 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the said interim dividend.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Intellect Design Arena rises for second day after PAT rises 94% YoY in Q2

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story