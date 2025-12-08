BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2025.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2025.

BPL Ltd tumbled 15.40% to Rs 50.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 81490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4761 shares in the past one month.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd lost 13.54% to Rs 73.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 348 shares in the past one month. Fino Payments Bank Ltd crashed 11.79% to Rs 277.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57589 shares in the past one month. Tokyo Plast International Ltd pared 10.30% to Rs 104.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 340 shares in the past one month.