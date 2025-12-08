Barometers trade with major losses; metal shares decline; VIX spurts 10.30%

The domestic equity indices traded with significant losses in the mid- afternoon trade as investors stepped into a week packed with IPO activity. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark. Metal share declined after advancing for previous two consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 746.68 points or 0.87% to 85,965.69. The Nifty 50 index tanked 267.15 points or 1.02% to 25,919.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 2.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.31%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 819 shares rose and 3,418 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.30% to 11.38. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index declined 1.96% to 10,137.90. The index rose 0.73% in the previous two consecutive trading session. JSW Steel (down 3.42%), Welspun Corp (down 2.67%), NMDC (down 2.67%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.61%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.54%), Vedanta (down 2.48%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 2.35%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.06%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2%) and National Aluminium Company (down 1.83%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper jumped 0.88% to 6.557 compared with previous session close of 6.500.