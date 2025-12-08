Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 161.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 December 2025.

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 161.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.484.80. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 131.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.83% to Rs.4,950.00. Volumes stood at 67.01 lakh shares in the last session. Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 15.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.87% to Rs.253.30. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 44.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.87% to Rs.75.59. Volumes stood at 5.93 lakh shares in the last session.