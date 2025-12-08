Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

PG Electroplast slumped 5.13% to Rs 524.90 after a research article by a domestic broker raised concerns over the company's financial health.

The report, titled "PG Electroplast in Limelight After Red Flags in Financial Health Raise Warnings," claimed that the firm faced rising leverage, weakening cash flows and growing debt commitments. It suggested that these issues could put pressure on the companys liquidity and long term stability.

The article triggered fresh scrutiny from investors and led to the stocks decline. PG Electroplast later issued a detailed clarification, calling the claims factually inaccurate and misleading. The company said it is a net cash firm with cash levels higher than debt for the past 12 months. It added that its liquidity position remains strong and that its audited financials clearly reflect this.

The company said it has posted profits in both quarters of FY26 so far and continues to have one of the strongest operating margins in the sector. It also reaffirmed its full year guidance of Rs 5,700-5,800 crore in revenue and Rs 300-310 crore in profit.

PG Electroplast has asked the domestic broker to review the article, correct the errors and issue a clarification. It warned that unverified research can mislead investors and may violate SEBI norms.

The firm is yet to receive a response and said it may pursue legal or regulatory action if needed. It will update stakeholders once it hears back.

PG Electroplast is one-stop solution provider for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and contract manufacturing to most leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India.

On a consolidated basis, PG Electroplast's net profit declined 85.72% to Rs 2.76 crore while net sales declined 2.37% to Rs 655.37 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story