Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's FY26 Growth Outlook Brightens: RBI Cuts Rates, Lifts GDP Forecast as Reforms Target Trade and Inflation

India's FY26 Growth Outlook Brightens: RBI Cuts Rates, Lifts GDP Forecast as Reforms Target Trade and Inflation

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indias economy is projected to grow at 7% or above in FY26, underpinned by strong domestic demand, low inflation, GST rate cuts and an 8.2% GDP surge in the JulySeptember quarter, which marked a six-quarter high and reinforced Indias status as the fastest-growing major economy.

RBI has cut the repo rate by 25 bps, raised its GDP growth forecast to 7.3% and lowered inflation expectations to 2%, even as higher US tariffs, a wider trade deficit and a rupee that has weakened about 5% in 2025 after breaching 90 per dollar pose external risks, prompting the government to prioritise customs simplification as the next big reform before Budget 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Barometers trade with major losses; metal shares decline; VIX spurts 10.30%

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story